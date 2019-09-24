news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 24, GNA - Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Lands and Natural Resource Minister, has called on mining companies to ensure safe mining practices in their respective areas of operation.



He urged them to improve on their community relations strategies for the benefit of all stakeholders.

He assured of Government's resolve to continue auditing mining firms to ensure that the nation derives the needed benefits from mining for socio-economic development.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said this when Mr Francois Hardy, the Senior Regional Vice President of Newmont Goldcorp Africa, paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry on Tuesday.

He said government does not have any intention of destabilising any mining company, but would protect the country's interest and ensure mining companies perform their business in accordance with the mining law.

Mr Hardy, for his part, said this year, has been good so far, adding the company was making frantic efforts at its Akyem and Ahafo mines, in order to meet its financial obligations to Government.

