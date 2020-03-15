news, story, article

By Hannah Awadzi, GNA



Accra, March 15, GNA - The Lancaster University Ghana, Disability Conference has organized a campaign to raise funds to support the Special Unit of the Madina Demonstration School.

Mrs Maame Yaa Barnes, Law lecturer and Convenor of the Lancaster University Ghana Conference on Disability and Development, said as part of the activities to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the conference, it decided to go a step further to do something tangible for the disability community.

The campaign dubbed: “Move for Disability” had supporters of the cause to undertake a 5 kilometre course holding placards that addressed issues of labeling, discrimination and stigmatization of persons with disabilities.

The participants danced to brass band music drawing attention to disability issues while calling for inclusion of persons with disabilities and urged passers-by to donate towards the cause.

Participants in the Move Campaign included several Ghanaian Paralympic Athletes, including Ghana’s champion Raphael Botsyo, who qualified for 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Mrs Barnes said they decided to support the Madina Demonstration Unit School because the school is one of the selected schools being piloted by the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to implement Ghana’s Inclusive Education Policy

“However, the Special Unit is not in a good shape and it does not encourage parents to take their children there” she said, “

We hope to be able to renovate the unit and make it more special needs friendly to serve as a facility to support families raising children with special needs within the vicinity.

This is one of the ways in which Lancaster University Ghana engages with the local community. We are committed to “brightening the corner, where we are”, she added.

Mrs Barnes called on corporate organizations and philanthropists to support their cause and the special children in the Madina Demonstration School.

