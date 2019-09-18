news, story, article

By Opesika Puplampu



Big–Ada (GAR) Sept. 18, GNA -Lack of life skills is main cause of the teenage pregnancy phenomenon in the Ada East District.



According to Mr Adjaotor Sorngortse, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Passionate Heart Foundation, "Our girls are very talented but because they have no support, they become. vulnerable to sweet talking guys who only want to have sex with them and later abondon them to their fate. "

Mr Adjaotor had a cat with the Ghana News Agency after handing over sixty (60) youths to various trade and vocational proprietors for apprenticeship.

Mr. Adjaotor said an announcement was made on the Radio for parents to bring their wards from far and near.

"We announced on Radio and parents brought their wards; some of them didn't have the chance to go to school, others dropped out at Primary 4, 6 and even JHS2. Some even got pregnant along the way and so after childbirth, they had they interest to learn a trade since they have no financial support for school. They will be engaged in learning carpentry, dressmaking, car body works, tailoring etc.

We have to make life easy for them so that they will stop doing what they don't want or associating with bad company which will not help them secure a better future."

He said," We need individuals, stakeholders and technocrats to help us to buy machines, materials and even food to support these youth people but I wished to say thank you to the various masters and madams who have accepted them as apprentices to be trained."

