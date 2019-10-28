news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Oct 28, GNA - The National Labour Commission (NLC) on Monday ruled that the Technical Universities Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) should immediately call off its strike and return to the classrooms to continue with academic work.

The Commission also ruled that, government should pay all outstanding allowances to TUTAG members who qualify at the end of December, 2019.

This was in a statement signed by Mrs Rose Karikari Anang, the Deputy Chairperson, NLC, after the Commission heard the disputing parties in the ongoing strike by TUTAG.

The Commission upon hearing the parties' oral submissions and evidence, ruled that the back pay of all allowances due TUTAG members, effective August 2019, should be paid in January and February 2020.

The Commission advised parties to negotiate and act in good faith at all times.

Professor Kwesi Yankah, the Minister in charge of Tertiary Education in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the meeting welcomed the decision and appealed to the striking teachers to return to work.

"TUTAG should resume classes for the interest of the students body and for the sake of academic stability," he appealed.

Dr Solomon Keelson, the National President, TUTAG, said the Association welcomed the Commission's ruling, saying “we are ready to suspend the strike".

He advised government to adhere to the ruling of the Commission by the end of December, 2019, to avoid any untoward situation.

TUTAG has been on a sit-down strike since Tuesday, October 7, over poor condition of service following the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities.

Present at the meeting include Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, Mr Bright Wereko-Brobbey, Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mrs Abena Osei Asare Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, the Controller and Accountant General and executives of TUTAG.

GNA