Accra, Feb. 5, GNA - The Ghana Labour Commission has invited the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists to a hearing on Friday, February 7, 2020, on their threat to withdraw their services.



This is in response to the Association’s, letter to the Commission, dated January, 29, 2020,

on the subject, “Withdrawal of Anaesthesia Services”.

The Commission’s letter, signed by its Executive Secretary, Mr Ofosu Asamoah, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Wednesday, said the invitation was is in accordance with Section 139 of the Labour ACT 2003, Act 651.

The meeting has been scheduled for 0900 hours.

The Association has said its intended strike is to protest the Medical and Dental Council’s attempt to change the name ‘Certified Registered Anaesthetist’ to ‘Physician Assistant’.

Anaesthetists are responsible for providing anaesthesia to patients for surgery and procedures. They also play a critical role in pain management and intensive care.

GNA