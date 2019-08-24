news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - The 1989 Year Group of the Labone Old Students Association (LOSA 89) has donated assorted items to the Assurance of Hope Orphanage at Teshie and La General Hospital in Accra.



According to a statement from ‘LOSA 89’ to the Ghana News Agency, the gesture was part of the activities to commemorate the Association’s 30th anniversary.

The GH¢4,000.00 worth of items included; bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil and noodles, soft drinks, biscuits, soaps and detergents.

According to the statement, Reverend Enoch Nii Yartey, Founder of the Assurance of Hope Orphanage, who received the items on behalf of the orphanage, thanked LOSA 89 for the gesture, as the items would help to relieve the children of their plight.

He said he was overwhelmed by the love and compassion shown by the Association and appealed to other organisations to also lend support to the orphanage, the statement said.

It noted that Mr Bukari Mumuni, a spokesperson for the Association called on the government to resource the Department of Social Welfare to enable it to execute its mandate.

He explained that the Department needed to be equipped with the requisite human resource and logistics to be more efficient.

