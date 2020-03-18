news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Kwasuagya, (Ahafo), March 18, GNA – Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, a Deputy Minister of Energy at the weekend inaugurated electricity projects for the Kwasuagya and Apesika communities in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

He called on Ghanaians especially those in rural communities to use electricity efficiently.

“We must try as much as possible to put our lights, and all electrical appliances, particularly, our deep freezers off when we are leaving home for work,” Mr Aidoo, a Deputy Minister in-charge of Power, advised.

The two farming communities were hooked to the national electricity grid through the support of Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency, and Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Mr Aidoo, also the MP for Afigya Kwabre, indicated that the cost of electricity production in the country was very high because of the use of fossil fuels, saying apart from the Akosombo, Kpong and Bui hydro dams, all production sites use petroleum.

He explained that due to rapid population and productivity growth, the country’s electricity demand had increased tremendously, placing high cost in power production, thereby causing the nation millions of cedis every year.

That notwithstanding, Mr Aidoo said the government was determined to connect all deprived communities in the country to the national electricity grid, and called on users to use power wisely.

Mrs Prempeh, on her part, indicated that electricity connection projects for the people of Nkurakai, Kwaben-Kuma, Kwafo, Tanoano, Rubi, Manponteng, and Atonsu were progressing steadily, saying all these deprived communities would be hooked onto the national grid by the close of the year.

She said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government had achieved a lot under rural electrification in the area as majority of the rural communities had already been connected and enjoying regular power supply.

Mrs Prempeh told all beneficiary communities that the surest way they could appreciate what the government had done for them was to vote to retain President Akufo-Addo government in Election 2020.

She also called on the people to vote for her in the general elections to enable her to complete the numerous infrastructural projects she was undertaking in the communities.

Some of the projects included the construction of 10 durbar grounds, 100 boreholes, several classroom and Kindergarten blocks and rehabilitation of boreholes in the constituency.

GNA