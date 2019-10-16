news, story, article

Kwanyako, (C/R), Oct 16, GNA -The Kwanyako Senior High Technical School (KWASTECH) would be provided with a Digital Library to enable the students become abreast with the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) to enhance effective learning of science and mathematics.



The Ministry of Communication has given approval for the establishment of the facility as part of government’s policy to improve on studies in Senior High Schools (SHS) in the country.

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State In charge of Tertiary Education announced this at a durbar of Chiefs and the people of Agona Kwanyako to climax their Annual Akwambo Festival in the Agona East District of the central region.

He said government has prioritised the studies of science, Mathematics and Technology to enable the graduates to compete in the contemporary global job markets.

Prof Yankah, who is also the NPP Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Agona East Constituency said the Ministries of Education and Communication have completed policy documents for the establishment of the library.

Apart from the digital library project, the government was constructing six projects including; boys and girls dormitories and classroom blocks at KWASTECH to reduce congestion at the school.

Prof Yankah hinted that government had also released funds to complete all projects started by the previous government and more than five different projects were also under construction at Nsaba Presbyterian Senior High School and basic schools in the Agona East District.

The Minister therefore appealed to them to vote massively for him and President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential election.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Area said the Assembly had embarked on a number of development projects to improve on the quality of life of the people.

He said the Assembly also rehabilitated feeder roads in the district to facilitate transportation of goods and services and re-packaged and re-awarded Kwanyako/ Awutu Bawjiase/Adeiso roads and contractor would soon move to the site.

The DCE said the Assembly has made adequate budgetary allocation for the rehabilitation of Kwanyako market as part of efforts to increase revenue generation.

Mr Armah-Frempong commended the chiefs and the people for their mutual understanding and cooperation in ensuring unity and stability in the area.

Mr Kofi Anokye, Chairman of Kwanyako for Peace Committee urged the youth not to dissipate their energy and precious time on issues which would not bring financial development.

Mr Anokye who is also CEO of Koran Estate asked the youth at Kwanyako to abstain from fanning chieftaincy and land disputes to attract more local and foreign investors to area to create jobs and wealth.

Nana Ampim Darko V, Chief of Kwanyako appealed to the government to speed up the construction of Kwanyako/Awutu-Bawjiase-Adeiso which was in a bad shape.

He said both commercial and private drivers plying the road had registered their displeasure at the delay in the construction of the trunk road.

Nana Ampim Darko who is also the Divisional Chief of Nyakrom Traditional Area expressed concern about the deplorable state of the Kwanyako Health Centre and called on the Agona East Assembly, Central Government and Ministry of Health to come to its aid.

