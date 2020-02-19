news, story, article

Donkorkrom (E/R), Feb.19, GNA - Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the Paramount Chief and President of Kwahu Traditional Area, has advised the youth, in the area to desist from any political violence as the country prepares for this year’s elections.

Daasebre explained that violence retarded development and put financial burdens on families, communities and the country as a whole.

The Kwahumanhene was addressing a colourful Akwasidae durbar of chiefs and people of Kwahu at Donkorkrom in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District after a one week tour of members of the Kwahu Traditional Council tour of the towns and communities in Afram Plains in the Eastern Region.

Daasebre charged the people of Kwahuman and settlers in the Afram Plains to live in peace and harmony and consider themselves as one people with a common goal.

Among the places visited included Tease, Maame Krobo, Abomasarefo, Agodeke, Kwae Kese, the boundaries between Kwahu and Volta and the Bono regions, the Forifori Camp Prison and selected large scale farms.

The Kwahumanhene urged parents to take advantage of government's free SHS policy, since education was the surest guarantee to a prosperous future.

He assured the people of Afram Plains that, the myriad of concerns raised during his visit would be addressed with the appropriate authorities.

The visit was climaxed with a traditional council meeting at Tease in the Afram Plains South District with the five Chief Executives of the Municipal and Districts in the Kwahu Area present, were tasked to work with the traditional authorities in their area to curtail the increasing bushfires around the Odweanoma mountains and other areas.

