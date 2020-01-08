news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Nkawkaw (E/R), Jan. 8, GNA - The Kwahu West Municipal Assembly has organized a Performance Contract Awards event for some selected staff and departmental heads of the assembly.

The event, which was to reward their hard work and dedication to the development of the municipality, saw them being presented with various items including fridges, television sets, blenders and certificates.

At a grand ceremony held to honour the staff of the assembly, Mr Yaw Owusu Addo, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said through the hard work of the staff in the various departments in 2018, the District has been adjudged the best performing Municipality in the Eastern Region.

He said the award scheme has been instituted to enable staff of the assembly work harder to merit the items being presented.

He said in the fields of education, sanitation and health, the municipality was doing very well although there were slight challenges.

Mr Owusu Addo urged the workers to continue working hard to support projects that would be executed by the assembly.

He said the performance of candidates in the 2018 Basic Education Certificate examination (BECE) in the municipality was encouraging as 85.8 per cent passed well and this could be due to the free weekend classes instituted by the assembly for the candidates.

GNA