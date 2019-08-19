news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Kwahu Mpraeso (E/R), Aug. 19, GNA - The Kwahu South District Assembly has supported 34 People with Disability (PWDs) in the District with cash and items totaling GH¢37,000.00.

This comes as a result of the Government's campaign promise to increase the Disability Fund Component of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) from two per cent to three per cent.

The support included fridges, bags of sachet water, barbering kits, sewing machines, ice chest and stabilizers.

Mr Emmanuel Atta Ofori, the District Chief Executive (DCE), who presented the items to the beneficiaries at a ceremony at Kwahu Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, thanked President Akufo-Addo for honouring his campaign pledge of increasing the Disability Fund component of the DACF.

He explained that the support for PWDs was to empower them economically to get them out of the street as beggars and entreated them to use the support productively as there would be regular monitoring.

Nana Obeng Akrofi Dateh, the Mpraesohene's Baamuhene, commended the Government for the gesture and urged the people to rally behind it to ensure the success of the programme.

He advised the beneficiaries to desist from selling the items as those caught would be dealt with accordingly.

GNA