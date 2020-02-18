news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, Feb. 18, GNA – Mr Ekow Sampson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in Charge of Operations, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced that the cost for flying during this year’s paragliding festival would be GH¢ 500.00.







He said this year’s event which would be the 15th edition promises to be an exciting one as other interesting packages including health and fitness walk, spin and win, food court and tours have been added to enhance the experience during the festival.

Mr Sampson announced the fee and other packages at the media launch of the 2020 Kwahu Easter paragliding festival, in the Eastern Region.

The event which is scheduled to take place from April 10 to April 13, would be on the theme “Flying beyond the return".

He said paragliding was an aviation sports which could be enjoyed by all groups of people and can be patronized by both local and international tourists, adding that it also exercises the body and reduces stress.

He said the festival introduced in 2005 has helped tremendously to improve domestic tourism, which is one of the mandates of the GTA, thus creating job opportunities, increased revenue and enhanced national cohesion.

“Research conducted by the GTA in 2019 indicates that average daily expenditure during the festival was above Ghc 50.00 per person. It also indicated 28 percent stay in hotels, 11 percent stay in guest houses, three percent stay through air bag, and 43 percent stay in private homes. The average hotel room traffic has increased by 60 percent.”

Mr Sampson said the paragliding festival has come to stay as they look forward to working closely with the traditional authority, the district assembly, security agencies, in the Kwahu area to make the event successful.

He called on the private sector, especially those in the Kwahu area, to support to make the event as success, and asked sponsors to advertise their companies and products in the Kwahu Easter Travel Guide which would be published by the GTA during the festival.

Nana Anum, speaking on behalf of the Chief of Mpraeso expressed appreciation to the GTA for the consistency in organizing the event annually saying that this year’s edition would be a stress free one as work was seriously ongoing on the road network leading to the site.





He appealed to residents to cultivate the habit of touring the site, as well as other tourist sites.

The annual paragliding festival is one of the flagship event initiated by the GTA to coincide with the annual Kwahu Easter in order to attract both domestic and international tourists during the festive season.

