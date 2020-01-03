news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Bawku (U/E), Jan. 3, GNA - The Kusasi Voice Association, a charitable organisation, has provided financial, health and educational support to 150 orphans and 50 widows in the Kusaug Traditional Area of Bawku, Upper East Region.

This is to help improve the livelihoods of the many people living under poor conditions in the area.

The Kusasi Voice Association works to provide better living standards for the needy and the vulnerable in society.

It has improved their health needs including the renewal of Health Insurance Cards for more than 150 orphans across the Kusasi speaking communities in the Bawku area.

The two-year old Association also provided education for orphans and financial support for widows to go into farming and small scale business ventures.

Mr John Azasiba Anambugri, the Chairman for the Association, made this known after a visit by members to some of the beneficiaries in the Bawku Municipality; Binduri, Bawku West, Pusiga, Tempane and the Garu districts, to assess the state of their welfare.

He said the Association comprised young people in Bawku who wanted to support the needy and the vulnerable and did so from their own resources.

He called on individuals, philanthropists, non-governmental organisations and government to support the Association to live up to its core mandate of reaching out to more vulnerable groups.

Madam Esther Adama Akawini, a beneficiary with two children, who lost her husband in the tragic Kintampo-Kumasi road accident that claimed many lives early last year, commended the Association for its benevolence.

She explained that life had not been easy with her and the children after her husband died, but with the Association’s intervention, she had been able to engage in farming and small trading, which was her major source of income.

Madam Akawini said she had not been paid the insurance claims of her late husband and appealed to all stakeholders to speed up the process as promised.

At Nisibuliga, a community in the Garu District, the Association supported 55-year-old Akpelimbod Musah and her 90-year-old husband Mr Musah Atiiga, both farmers with their four grandsons, who also lost their father through a motor accident.

They received farm inputs including fertilizer and maize seeds.

