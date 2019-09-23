news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Chanzegu (N/R), Sept 23, GNA – The Kumbungu District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has sensitised members of the Chanzegu community on legal regimes related to whistleblowing to seek their support towards the fight against corruption in the country.

A total of 140 members of the community comprising traditional leaders, women groups, faith-based organisations, political party representatives, assembly and unit committee members were sensitised during the durbar.

The programme formed part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption programme (ARAP) being undertaken with support from the European Union.

The ARAP focused on public accountability and environmental governance to empower the citizenry to contribute meaningfully towards reducing corruption and to deepen accountability in the country.

Mr Mohammed Abukari, Kumbungu District Director of NCCE, who spoke during the durbar at Chanzegu, emphasised the need for government to prosecute public officials indicted in corruption cases to reduce the canker in the country.

Mr Abukari called on civil society organisations to continue to push for more reforms of the country’s anti-corruption legislations to make corruption unattractive.

He called for strengthening of accountability mechanisms at the local level for the citizenry to feel part of the governance process and contribute meaningfully towards development.

He also urged traditional authorities to organise monthly clean up exercises in their communities to keep their surroundings clean to prevent diseases.

Mr Abdul-Rauf Yussif, Kumbungu District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), who made a presentation on whistleblowing and anti-corruption, entreated the citizenry to lodge complaints of alleged corruption to the Police, CHRAJ, Members of Parliament, heads of religious bodies amongst others for action to be taken on them.

Mr Yussif told the citizenry that “Fighting corruption was a shared responsibility. Every citizen must have keen interest in fighting against it to promote the socio-economic development of the country”.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Yahaya Salifu, Kumbungu District Commander of the Ghana Police Service, who made a presentation on the role of the Police in fighting corruption, raised concerns about politicisation of and interference in criminal cases and urged all to stop such an act to rid society off criminals.

ASP Salifu assured informants, who reported corruption cases, that their identities would not be disclosed encouraging the citizenry to report such cases.

Some of the participants raised concerns of lack of political will by governments to fight corruption calling on political parties to stop interfering in criminal cases being handled by the Police to ensure justice for all.

Others said the District Assembly did not involve them in the discussions leading to the development of its Medium Term Development Plans, which was not good for enhancing development.

Others also raised concerns of lack of social amenities in the community and appealed to the Assembly to construct a clinic and a primary school in the area.

GNA