By Dominic Antwi Agyei/Priscilla Obour, GNA



Kumasi, March 17, GNA – Some residents in the Kumasi Metropolis have commended the government for taking bold decisions to manage and contain the spread of the coronavirus (covid-19) in the country.

According to them, the announcement by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ban all public gatherings in communities was a right measure to control further spread of the disease.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi in reaction to the directives announced by the President on Sunday night, some of the residents however, said the announcement had also put fear and panic in them.

“I am happy the President has decided to suspend all public gatherings, closing down schools to help prevent the further spread of the virus in the country,” Mr Kwadwo Frimpong, a second-hand clothes seller at the Kumasi Central Market, told the Ghana News Agency.

“I have been in fear since the President suspended all the public activities, because I think the virus is already in the country and it will start spreading in no time,” said Madam Patience Osei, a trader at Kejetia.

Food vendors in some of the basic schools are however, not happy with the time the President announced the directives, especially the closing down of public schools.

Mrs. Grace Adoma, a food vendor in one of the basic schools, told the GNA team that, “the time of the announcement didn’t help me because I had already prepared food to be sold the next day, and it has really cost me a great loss”.

A Senior High School student, Georgina Oduro, said, “I am happy the President ordered all schools to be closed down because of this deadly Coronavirus, one could easily spread the virus when he or she is infected”.

The President on Sunday, March 15, stepped up measures against the spread of coronavirus in the country, by announcing a wide range of measures, including suspension of all public gatherings for the next four weeks.

The decision by the President Akufo-Addo followed the confirmation of four additional cases of convid-19 last Sunday, increasing the number of infected persons to six.

The President in a televised addressed to the nation on measures taken by the government to fight the virus, directed all schools, colleges and universities be closed down.

