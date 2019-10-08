news, story, article

By Priscilla Obour/ Dominic Antwi Agyei, GNA



Kumasi, October 8, GNA- The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Trainees in the Kumasi Metropolis, on Tuesday donated some items to the pupils of the Kumasi Children’s Home to support their upkeep.

The donation formed part of the celebration of their one-year anniversary and the items included quantities of rice, noodle, edible oil, bottled water, detergents and some confectionery.

Presenting the items on behalf of the trainees at the forecourt of the Kumasi Children’s Home, Mr Christian Kusi Ampofo, the Kumasi Metro Coordinator said the trainees were delighted to give to charity as part of the celebration.

‘‘We are celebrating one year of the inception of NABCO and we are making this donation to contribute our quota to make life more comfortable for the children, he added.

He said trainees of their own volition contributed GHȼ10.00 each to cover the purchase of the items and other anniversary expenses, to demonstrate their love and concern for the less privileged in Society.

“Trainees contributions were not deducted from their monthly allowances, but were voluntary contributions from their own pockets, having been touched by the plight of the in mates’, the Coordinator added.

Some of the trainees interacted with the in mates whiles others carried them for some time to show them their love and warmth.

A number of the trainees who spoke to the Ghana News Agency gave thumps up and expressed appreciation to Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo for initiating the NABCO and said it had come to remove the stress of having to stay at home and getting stale after studying in the university.

Mrs Mabel Boamah, the supervisor of the orphanage, thanked the donors and lauded the gesture as so timely as most donors visited the homes during Christmas festivities and other special occasions.

She urged other philanthropists to follow the example of the trainees.

