By Samuel Dodoo, GNA



Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – Kube Afrika, a solar products marketing company, has said it is ready to collaborate with government and non-governmental organisations to provide electricity to communities which were not on the national power grid.

Nana Kwame Yeboah-Afari, the Director of the company, who made this known at a renewable energy workshop, said the company would welcome initiatives from private and nonprofit organisations to extend electricity to off-grid communities.

He said the lack of electricity in some of these communities has made it difficult for the delivery of essential amenities in such areas and has also hampered access to economic potentials.

Nana Yeboah-Afari said it ought not to be the case that some communities, which are not too distant from the country’s capital, continue to remain in deprivation, if the country desires to fully move forward in its development.

“In this day and age, no community should be left out in development. It is mind-boggling that communities within an hour’s travel from Accra still depends on kerosene and firewood as their source of energy because there is no power,” he said.

Nana Yeboah-Afari said although the location of some communities made it technically unfeasible to be reached with the national grid, there is no excuse for any community to be left behind in development as other forms of energy abound.

“The location of some communities is reason they are not connected onto the national grid, however, there are other equally sustainable power and energy sources that can be taken advantage of to provide our rural folk with socio-economic opportunities,” he said.

Kube Afrika is the sole Africa agent for US-based Kube Technology LLC, which specialises in the development of simple but unique solar-powered products ideal for rural off-grid areas.

To demonstrate the performance of its products, the company and its partners has installed some of their solar products as a pilot project in Akwansu and Obosono, two off-grid communities located within the Akwapem South District of the Eastern Region.

The Akwansu community has benefitted from a solar-powered battery-less “reverse osmosis water purification system,” which treats raw water up to the WHO required standard for drinking while a product of the company had been installed at Obosono Community Health Post to help in the storage of vaccines and other medical suppliers.

Due to the supply of solar-powered generators to the communities, teachers and schoolchildren now organize evening classes.

Nana Yeboah-Afari expressed the hope that Kube Africa would improve lives with its products and positively impact national development by resourcing off-grid communities to realise their untapped socio-economic potentials.

