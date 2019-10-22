news, story, article

By Fatima Anafu –Astanga, GNA



Bolgatanga, Oct. 22, GNA – The Leadership of the Seventh District and District one of the Knights of St John International and Ladies Auxiliary (KSJI& LA) has on Behalf of the Joint Tamale Grand, presented an amount of GH¢ 6, 000 to the Bishop of Navrongo- Bolgatanga Diocese , Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta.

The donation is from funds raised biennially by members of the Joint Tamale Grand KSJI & LA for the support and upkeep of Seminarians of both the Tamale and Navrongo/Bolgatanga Dioceses.

The delegation made up of 1Lt Dr Jude Simons Bayor, Financial Secretary of the Tamale Grand Commandery, Captain John Zakli, first Vice President of the Seventh District and Noble Sister Silvia Wekem, District one ladies President, were among others who made the donation during a courtesy call on the Bishop in his Office in Bolgatanga.

Bishop Agyenta showed gratitude to the KSJI & LA for its continuous support to the Church, and reiterated some challenges involved in the priestly formation of Seminarians, including; finances for tuition, feeding and healthcare.

“Though their upkeep is a financial constraint, we continue to rely on Parishioners and individuals for support and we hope to train more priests to help the diocese open up more parishes and increase the number of priests serving in various parishes”, he said.

He said there were 27 priests currently in their various stages of formation and called on all the parishes in the diocese for support.

Most Rev Agyenta urged Societies and Organisations of the Catholic Church to use their platforms to educate their membership of dangers of associating themselves with groups whose practices do not conform to the teachings and norms of the Catholic Church.

The Bishop who was impressed with the KSJI fraternity, commitment and respect for the Order’s structures, advised the Knighthood to do more for the Church and to educate members to refrain from associating themselves with outlawed Societies.

He said most of them were preaching different doctrines from that of the Catholic Church and “you cannot have a religion within a religion”.

He said it was difficult to approach any member of the church on suspicion of such association, and called on Parishioners to give any such information to the appropriate quarters.