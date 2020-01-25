news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Jan.25, GNA - KRIF Ghana Limited, dealers in quality office stationery and equipment, will on Wednesday 29th January, 2020 reward its loyal customers for their contributions towards the growth of the company in its 33 years of existence.

The award ceremony, scheduled to come off at the British Council in Accra, would also witness a product exhibition fair and the launch of Free A4 Promotion.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency ahead of the awards ceremony, Rev. Kennedy Okosun, Executive Chairman of KRIF, said the promotion would reward cherished customers who make purchases of the quality office equipment and stationery with A4 Photocopier Paper which is undoubtedly the most essential material for every office.

“At KRIF Ghana we stand for quality and customers do business with us because they know the high standards of our products which comes along with affordable prices.

“We want to use this occasion to reward our loyal customers who have been using our products over that past years and to also strengthen our relationship and also show them some new products available,’’ he said, adding that, experts from the Engineering Department of KRIF would educate and provide guests and customers with indispensable information about their products and services.

The event would also display of a wide array of top notch quality products from Money counting machines, security safes, binding and laminating machines and assorted stationery items sourced from world acclaimed brands such as Olympia Of Germany, Herlitz Of Germany, Pelikan Of Germany, Durable Of Germany, Geha Of Germany, Tesa Of Germany, Magner and Fellowes Of USA, Uchida Of Japan, Techno Express Of Spain, Diplomat of Korea, FIS of UAE, Bantex Of Denmark, among others.

KRIF Ghana Limited, has been a household brand which for 33 years and has provided quality security safes, money counting machines office equipment and stationery to Ghana and beyond.

GNA