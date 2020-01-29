news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 29, GNA - KRIF Ghana Limited, dealers in quality office stationery and equipment, has awarded its loyal customers for contributing towards the company's growth in its 33 years of existence.

The first phase of KRIF Ghana Integrity Awards held under the theme ''Quality that rewards the customer'' saw 14 corporate institutions receive certificate of loyalty from the company.

Rev. Kennedy Okosun, Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana, said that the company had thrived over the years due to the quality it stood for and the positive response from its customers which had sustained the business.

''You have over the years encouraged and commended us and sustain the business of KRIF with your loyalty and patronage of our products and we using this occasion to express our appreciation.

''At KRIF Ghana we pride ourselves in offering quality office equipment’s and stationery to our customers.

''Our customers are our partners and we value this partnership and we are committed in not only meeting the expectation of customers but exceeding their expectations,'' he said.

as part of the event, there was a product exhibition fair and the launch of Free A4 Promotion, with customers across the country set to receive boxes and reams of A4 for any of KRIF products from all shops across the country.

"We organised this fair to give customers the opportunity to try their hands on these new products introduced into the market for the first in Ghana and have been developed to meet the requirement of customers.





''The customer will remain the focus of KRIF Ghana and we will do anything and everything in our power to exceed the expectation of our customers,'' Rev. Okosun said.

The exhibition displayed top range of quality products, including Money counting machines, security safes, binding and laminating machines and assorted stationery items.

These products from KRIF Ghana is sourced from top brands in the world such as Olympia Of Germany, Herlitz Of Germany, Pelikan Of Germany, Durable Of Germany, Geha Of Germany, Tesa Of Germany, Magner and Fellowes Of USA, Uchida Of Japan, Techno Express Of Spain, Diplomat of Korea, FIS of UAE, Bantex Of Denmark, among others.

GNA