By Dominic Adoboli, GNA



Kete Krachi, Aug.26, GNA - Mr. Douglas Ntim, Krachi West District Chief Executive (DCE), has announced his Assembly will next year on support World Vision Ghana (WVG)in holding girl-children holiday camp meeting in the area.

He said the project was significant in girl-children development in particular.

"This girl-children holiday camp exercise is thoughtful and our support from next year is to give the opportunity for more girls to benefit from it", he said.

He said this in a message read on his behalf by Mr Thomas Doe, District Social Welfare and Community Development Officer at the closing ceremony of this year’s annual vacation camp for 100 girls from over 20 deprived communities in the District at Kete Krachi.

He advised the participants to become great ambassadors to their peers, the society and their respective communities.

The camp, organised by Krachi Cluster, WVG, in conjunction with the District Education Directorate, was on the theme, ‘empowering the girl-child for responsible living’.

The Local Council of Churches (LCCs), National Commission for Civic Education, the Ghana Health Service District Directorate Nutrition Division, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, the School Health Education Programme (SHEP) and the Education Service Girl-Child Education unit also lent hands to the programme.

Participants were made up of upper primary and Junior High School pupils, aged from nine to 13.

They were taken through violence against children and child rights, menstrual hygiene, necklace and earrings crafts, preparation from beads, pastries preparation and digital literacy as well as physical and mental developmental activities through aerobics, sports and games including; girls’ soccer, story-telling, talent and child marriage and its evil effects.

Mr Edward Owula, Krachi Cluster Programme Manager of WVG, said Ghanaian society was gripped with generational poverty, adding that the situation was so pervasive that majority of the people were trapped and locked up in abject poverty.

He mentioned the absence of certain basic facilities, resources and skills of life as well as lack of knowledge and broken relationships as part causes of generational poverty bedeviling the society.

Mr Owulah said poverty as a condition of deprivation was solvable, and explained one of the surest ways majority of the people could be empowered to come out of abject poverty was the provision of quality education, hence the camp for the girls.

Mr Sasu Brako, Education Project and Life Skills Officer for WVG Krachi Cluster, described the success of the camp as worth celebrating, explaining that the girls were poised to play their roles as agents of change in their various communities.

Nana Attack Kpebu, Chief of Gyengyen, chairing the function, was full of praise for WVG and its partners for the golden opportunity given to the girls and asked the girls to stop watching TV programmes that did not inure to their benefit as young children.

An exhibition of pastries and beads products and other crafts prepared by the girls was mounted.

