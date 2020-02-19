news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA



Kpone (GAR) Feb 19, GNA - Residents of Kpone in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region are lamenting over poor access and the high cost of water in the area.

The residents told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, water hardly flowed through their taps hence residents resorted to water tankers and trucks which drew from unknown sources.

Mr. Benjamin Tetteh, resident, told the GNA that, the yellow rubber jug popularly called ‘Kufour gallon’ of water cost between One cedi twenty pesewas and One cedi fifty pesewas.

According to him, some residents had taken advantage of the situation to plant water tanks in their homes to cash in as demand for water rose everyday.

Mr. Eric Narh, a resident and water retailer, revealed that, suppliers of water to the various sale points in the community had increased the cost of the crucial commodity.

He stated that Ten thousand litters of water which was sold 200.00 Ghana Cedis some few years back was being sold for 310.00 Ghana Cedis by the suppliers.

Mr Narh opined that the situation could be brought under control if authorities could change the main pipes to the community saying, the current situation was unbearable for the residents coupled with the bad roads.

“The community was on a hill and water could not flow here easily unless something is done to boost the pressure, “he noted

GNA