By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA



Kpone,( GAR) Sept. 10, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality has held a community durbar for residents in Kpone.

The durbar sensitised community members especially, the youth on the dangers of drug abuse, corruption, bribery and other social vices.

In his welcoming address, Mr Oliver Agbenyo , Kpone Katamanso Municipal Director (NCCE), said the Commission had a responsibility to educate the public on the dangers that young adults were exposed to if critical attention was not paid to their needs.

Mr Agbenyor explained that every citizen had the responsibility to lead a responsible life hence the need to organize the community durbar.

Chief Inspector Francis Kutsronu of the Ghana Police Service, Kpone Divisional Command, revealed that, drug abuse was on the rise in Kpone adding that it was a crime to indulge in illegal drugs.

The Chief Inspector said the police service would combat the menace to save lives and properties.

According to him, the police had put in measures to arrest dealers and uses of illicit drugs, calling on opinion leaders to desist from bailing their such suspects when apprehended.

Mrs Fatima Mohammed , Tema Metropolitan Director, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), stated that residents had an obligation to help fight corruption by reporting such individuals to the appropriate authorities.

She noted that, the Whilstle Blowers Act frawned on corruption and gave protection to the whistle blower.

Mrs Mohammed explained that, corruption was impeding development as resources which could be used to develop the country ended up in some people's pockets.

The residents were given the opportunity to ask the resource persons questions as they shared concerns.

The Ghana News Agency observed that attendance was very low even though public announcement and invitation letters were served to the targeted audience.

