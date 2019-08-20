news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Kpone, Aug 20, GNA - Residents of Kpone Konkompe and its environs are to be screened and treated for respiratory infections after inhaling possible toxic smoke emanating from the Kpone landfill site's fire.

The landfill, since Friday morning, has been in flames leading to the emission of thick white smoke which covers Kpone Konkompe, Sethi Reality Estate, affordable housing and its surroundings.

Mr Frank Asante, Public Relations Officer, Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), revealing this to the Ghana News Agency, said his outfit which manages the landfill site, would collaborate with the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly and the Ghana Health Service to screen the residents.

Mr Asante noted that the TMA through the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) would identify such residents and employees of nearby companies for the screening.

According to him, Mr Felix Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, was setting up a committee to investigate the cause of the fire which had raged for over four days to prevent a future recurrence.

He however pleaded with affected persons to relocate until the fire subsided to avoid breathing diseases, sinusitis and lung infections.

The Kpone landfill site which was constructed to replace an old one, was supposed to have four cells with toxic fluid system biogas and manure processing system but had been turned into a normal dumping ground with mountainous heaps of garbage.

The site, which was opened in 2012 to handle over 1,200 metric tonnes of waste daily from Tema and other parts of the Greater Accra Region, had been overstretched in both capacity and lifespan.

GNA