By Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey, GNA



Accra, Jan 10, GNA - The Konongo Odumase Senior High School (KOSS) Global Network (KOSSGN), an old students’ Association of the School, has donated laptops, desktop computers and lockers to the School’s ICT lab to enhance teaching and learning.

The gesture was to improve the academic performance of the students by ensuring their access to ICT knowledge and skills.

The Association, which is the second largest of the School’s alumni was established about five years ago with the aim of supporting the development of the school.

Mr Kwaku Twum Boateng, a Ghanaian resident of Canada and Vice President of the KOSSGN, said the Association was resolute to provide any kind of assistance the School might need.

This, he explained was because efforts to ensure the progress of the School was a priority to the Association.

Mr Boateng noted that even though the group was not large as at 2018, it managed to present computers to the school to enhance its learning environment.

“We are determined to do more if we see an improvement of your academic performance in line with what we are doing for you. It would then give us the motivation to do more,” he said.

He believed the improvement of the logistics in the ICT lab, would encourage the students to develop interest in the programme and acquire requisite knowledge to fit in the world of technology.

Mr Boateng advised the students to take their studies seriously and desist from things that would distract them from learning to become better persons in the future.

Dr Kwaku Baah, the Headmaster of the School commended the alumni for their contribution to the school, such as renovating the ICT lab centre and stocking it with computers.

“If not for the contribution they made, it would have been difficult for our ICT elective candidates to take the exams they did last year. Their performance in the 2019 WASSCE was one of the best in Ghana,” he said.

He commended the Association for promoting the development of the school and encouraged them to consider supporting other departments of the school.

Mr William Boamah, the Local Representative on the Board of Trustees, KOSSGN, and expressed satisfaction over how the staff appreciated the support the alumni rendered to the school.

The Association was registered in Canada with members from across the globe.

