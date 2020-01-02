news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, Jan. 2, GNA – The Korley Klottey Assembly, on Thursday organized a lunch party for vulnerable members of the municipality as a show of love to them during the festive season.

The lunch was also to assure members of the municipality that the assembly’s doors were always open to them for their suggestion, contributions, advice and support.

Nii Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive said Christmas was a period of goodwill to show love towards fellow human beings, and the assembly was using the opportunity to give back to the vulnerable in the society.

He said “in this modern world everybody celebrates Christmas and new year. But while these are ongoing, there are people who for one reason or the other do not have means of celebrating along with everyone.”

He said as a municipality they felt the need to step in on behalf of the whole municipality to make sure such people got to partake in the celebrations ongoing.

“This year’s Christmas has been well celebrated and it would not be good to have these people sitting around not having anything to eat and not enjoying what everybody is enjoying. So we have taken this up to provide some foods, drinks and shelter today for such people to come and relax and eat some and enjoy themselves.”

He expressed the hope that in the coming years they would have the celebration in a more organized way than toady, saying “ If we say a country is progressing, these are some of the things that we need to be doing and not only concentrating on business or income generation for the state. We should have some social responsibilities that we have to take care of at one point in time.”

Highlighting on some major targets for the coming years, Nii Tawiah said the major targets for the assembly in the coming years were improving sanitation and security, address the issue of hawking as well as internally generated funds.

He said measure had been put in place including employing about 150 more people to do the sanitary works to improve upon the sanitation situation in the municipality, while others were on guard to put citizens in order with regards to maintaining a healthy environment.

The MCE also mentioned that since the municipality was carved out of the AMA it had become cleaner than it was some years ago; however they were still working at it since there were so many gaps in the system with regards to sanitation which must be tackled.

He also noted that street lights were being fixed along most of the streets in the municipality. “We are also looking at new ideas of decongesting the streets of hawkers by partnering with private companies to help rebuild and remodel the markets in order to have more market space for the hawkers.”

He urged Ghanaians to be a bit more law abiding and noted that Ghana had all the laws but implementation and respect for the laws was not the best, and called on Municipalities to crack the whip to serve as a deterrent to others to stop abusing the laws.

GNA