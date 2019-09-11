news, story, article

By Benjamin Adamafio Commey/Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey, GNA

Accra, Sept 11, GNA — Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has reiterated government’s commitment to ensure that infrastructures in schools within the Municipality were enhanced.

Briefing the media after touring some schools in the Municipality on Tuesday, the MCE said education remained a priority for the government and the Assembly, adding that the government and for that matter the Assembly would ensure that structures as well as learning materials were improved and made available to facilitate teaching and learning.

“As a Municipality we will continue to support the various schools within the municipality to ensure that they have improvement, not only in the structures but also in the area of sanitation such as better places of convenience, books, among others”.

He said the Assembly would make it a priority by ensuring that it established cordial working relationships with headteachers and teachers through effective monitoring and interactions.

Touching on the new curriculum introduced by the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr Adjei Tawiah urged head teachers and teachers of the various schools to ensure that they abided by the new curriculum to enhance the performance of the pupils.

As part of the tour, the MCE visited the Osu Ringway Estates Basic School and Osu Cluster of Schools where he interacted with the pupils, head teachers and teachers.

He also presented education materials such as books, colour pencils, pencils, and sharpeners, among others to pupils present.

The gesture was to enhance teaching and learning, encourage punctuality as well as reduce the burden on some of the parents.

The initiative dubbed “My First Day at School” introduced in 2005 by the Ghana Education Service was geared towards making reopening days of schools a memorable one for the children as well as to make communities more involved in school activities.

He expressed his satisfaction over the attendance recorded in the various schools, especially with the new enrolments received.

“I am encouraged by the attendance and new entrants at the various schools.

“Our understanding is there are still pupils coming in to register so maybe the numbers will be higher than this, but the classroom sizes and the numbers that have turned up I think it will be comfortable for them to study.

“It is my hope and prayer that pupils are not at home when they can enroll to study. I am hoping that pupils in the catchment area enroll and join the classes,” he said.

Mr Adjei Tawiah also advised parents and guardians to make the education of their children and wards a priority to ensure that they had a better future.

He said the progressive free education and the school feeding initiatives by the government should be utilized by parents to ensure that they provided their children the needed education.

“I believe that the school feeding programme is also helping and I hope it will give the newcomers the comfort they need to stay in the schools to study”.

Mrs Lydia Ofei Kwapong, Headmistress of Osu Presby Girls, urged parents to make the welfare of their children a necessity.

She bemoaned the situation whereby parents sent their wards to the school on empty stomach, a phenomenon she noted hindered teaching and learning.

“The kids when they come to school on empty stomach they can hardly concentrate when classes is on-going. We will therefore plead with the parents to ensure that they give their wards at least something to eat in the morning to enable them remain focus,” she pleaded.

