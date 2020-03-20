news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, March 20, GNA - The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly has inaugurated its Public Health Emergency Management Community (PHEMC) as part of its preparedness and response efforts against the spread of COVID–19.

The Committee, composed of technical and non-technical members from health and other sectors, is to develop and oversee the implementation of emergency preparedness, strategies, action plans and procedures.

Mrs Jennifer Andoh, the Municipal Health Director, said the PHEMC would develop district emergency preparedness and response plans that considered all potential emergencies, including disease outbreaks and detection of other emergent public health events or hazards.

It would also develop a community communications strategy for sharing information with their communities before, during, and after any public health emergency.

Additionally, it would mobilise resources for emergency prevention and control, plan to monitor the use of the resources before, during and after the emergency event, and ensure that the Communication Technology and Information system was ready to support any type of emergency.

The Committee is also to enhance linkages with community surveillance informants to ensure the flow of information for early detection of public health events, coordinate training of community, health facility, and district personnel in emergency preparedness and response.

They would also plan to periodically conduct emergency response simulation activities at the district and community levels to assess the level of readiness, and coordinate the post-emergency evaluation and plan to disseminate findings with the affected communities.

Mrs Andoh said in responding to an emergency or outbreak, the Committee must meet as soon as the epidemic or event was communicated, assess the need for, and request support from a higher level PHEMC or Public Health Emergency Rapid Response Teams when necessary.

They should also meet daily at the beginning of an outbreak or event and weekly as the epidemic or event response continued or when indicated.

They must also regularly review the epidemic or event response and take action to improve control measures as indicated and document and communicate the epidemic or event response actions to the next higher level.

Inaugurating the Committee, the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, said regional level committees had already been formed to scale up the efforts of the districts.

He said the inauguration of the Committee had become necessary because of the pandemic.

As members of the PHEMC they must be prepared to ensure the provision of enough assistance and public education to the people to help prevent the spread of the disease.

He said it was important to coordinate their activities towards identifying key members of public health emergency management team, mapping available resources, estimating required supplies and procuring them.

Members of the Committee are the MCE, Municipal Director of Health Service, Municipal Disease Control Officer, Municipal Health Promotion Officer, Community Development Officer, Municipal Planning Officer, SHEP Coordinator, District Environmental Health Officer, Municipal Director and the representative of the National Commission for Civic Education.

The NADMO Director, Police Commander, representatives from Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Ambulance Service, Municipal Veterinary Officer, Information Services Department Officer, Municipal Public Health Nurse and all Assembly members are also members.

