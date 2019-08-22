news, story, article

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA



Wa, Aug. 22, GNA – Residents of Konta in the Wa Municipality have appealed to the Municipal Assembly to construct a befitting gutter to contain the impact of a valley that cuts through the neighbourhood.

The residents say the non-development of the valley left them battling with the effects of erosion and flooding especially during heavy rains.

Mr Ibrahim Ahmed, a Unit Committee member of the area in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said water running to the valley was causing erosion with multiple effects on residents’ homes.

He said it had also prevented many people with plots of land close to the long stretch of valley from building and also posed a lot of challenges to the few that damned the consequences and went ahead to build.

“We cross this valley on daily basis to town, market and our work places and anytime it rains heavily, we have to pass other distanced routes to get to where we are going”, the Unit Committee member said.

Mr Ahmed said children also risked drowning each time it rained heavily and the water was still flowing at its peak, hence residents had to be extra vigilant in order to prevent them from attempting to cross.

He said the Municipal Assembly was aware of the situation but could not tell what plans was in place to construct the gutter.

Mr Crispin Kaarawo Yango, the Municipal Development Planning Officer when contacted, said the Assembly had plans for it as it was captured in the Urban Development Action Plan for 2020/2021, but funding still remained a challenge.

He said the about 5.9-kiliometre stretch of valley was estimated to cost over GHC17 million.

He said the Hydrological Service Department in Accra awarded under one kilometer, but that the contractor was yet to arrive to begin work.

Mr Yango noted however that the Assembly was hoping to get funding from the World Bank sponsored Ghana Secondary City Capacity Support Project by October 2019 to undertake full construction of the valley.

Meanwhile, when GNA visited the area hours after an early morning downpour on Thursday, a mini bus with registration number GE 2251 Y got stuck while trying to cross the valley.

GNA