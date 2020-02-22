news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams/Abdulai Haruna, GNA



Accra, Feb. 22, GNA - The Komla Dumor Foundation has launched two books to honour the Life Legacy of Excellence of the Journalist, who was an inspiration to many young African journalists.

The books: “The Dreamer: Komla Dumor the Boss Player,” and “Komla Dumor in his Elements,” explain his way of life and his dream for the journalism profession in Africa.

The launch was to raise funds to establish a cardiac health centre for young professionals and a centre for broadcasting excellence.

Sir Sam E. Jonah, the Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, an equity fund based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who launched the books, said the late Komla touched many lives, describing him as an innovative thinker and a visionary leader.

“Dumor was determined to change the narrative about the African Continent and was a man who loved his country and Africa as a whole,” he said.

Sir Jonah described Komla Dumor as a true patriot who wanted to tell the African story to the world, adding that he was someone obsessed with sharing the broader dimensions of the African story ranging from politics, social matters, tourism, and sports.

He urged journalists, especially the younger generation, to emulate the life and practices of the late Dumor, who made a mark in his career as a journalist.

Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse, the Board Chairman of the Foundation, said Komla’s death was a great loss to the country, the African Continent and the rest of the world.

She said while the late Dumor was offered the opportunity to work at the BBC, his attention was focused on creating enough space for young professionals to serve in the opportunities available to him.

He had developed a professional document to bring young professionals to the BBC to offer them the exposure in the digital enterprise and broadcasting, she added.

Mr Charles Zwennes, in reviewing “The Dreamer: Komla Dumor the Boss Player,” described Komla as a modern day Pan-Africanist who believed that Africa was the first place of civilisation.

The book depicts what an effective speaker Komla was and how much importance he attached to family and friends, he said.

Komla Dumor died on January 18, 2014 in his London home after a cardiac arrest.

The first copy of each book was bought for 5,000 dollars.

GNA