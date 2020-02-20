news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Feb. 20, GNA - The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has invested GH¢2,439,568.00 to improve electricity power supply in Kologa and six other border communities at Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The other communities are Gakli, Ziome 1, Ziome 2, Jatakope, Duta, and Adotekope.

The project, known as “Special Grid Intensification,” is aimed at ensuring regular supply of electricity power to customers of the Company in the communities to improve socio-economic activities.

Mr Delali Oklu, General Manager of ECG for Volta and Oti Regions said the decision to invest heavily in the project was anchored on the “mission of the Company to deliver quality, reliable and safe electricity services" to support the growth of the local economy.

Mr Oklu said the project, which was 70 per cent complete involved 500 Low Voltage (VL) poles, 110 High Tension (HT) poles, 6No. 100KVA transformers and conductors.

The General Manager said before the construction of the current network, customers in the areas experienced persistent power fluctuations and low voltage due to poor nature of the network supplying the areas.

He said the transformer serving the area had also reached its full capacity, hence the need to inject new transformers to prevent overload and burnouts and also provide for new and potentials customers in the fast developing enclave.

“Once this project is completed in the next two months, the issues of low voltage and power fluctuations will be solved completely to bring relief to our customers,” he said.

The General Manager implored the public to seek approval from the Company anytime they wanted to carry out an activity within its installations to prevent incidents such as injuries, death or damage to the Company’s equipment.

He urged the citizenry to endeavour to pay their bills timely to enable the Company generate enough revenue to continue to deliver effectively on its core mandate.

Mr Oklu also called on the citizenry to report those who engaged in such acts to the Company, saying “there is a six per cent commission of any amount we recoup as an incentive for anyone who gives us reliable information to unearth any illegality.”

