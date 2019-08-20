news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo, GNA



Accra, Aug. 20, GNA - The Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has held a graduation ceremony for the first batch of beads making trainees.

The programme, facilitated by the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, was geared towards inculcating skills into the youth and vulnerable in the society.

The 46 participants were taken through three days of training from two facilitators and staff of the Assembly.

Mr Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for KoKMA, said the President is passionate about creating gainful employment for all and commended the Department for the initiative.

“This Municipality, in a very short time to come would have a Marine Drive taking shape and we would be having lots of tourists from various countries coming to converge in the country.

“And these are the sort of things the President would have us do so that everybody would have something to do and hopefully, crime and all other social vices related to unemployment would be dealt with at the same time,” he said.

Madam Lydia Winifred Mensah-Bonsu, the Head of Department for Social Welfare and Community Development, said participants were specially handpicked from the community and they included the needy and the vulnerable, and school drop-outs and unemployed.

Madam Mensah-Bonsu said the Department has plans of organising other programmes on pastries, soap making and ‘tie and dye’ so that those who could not participate in the beads making training could benefit from them.

She lauded the MCE, the Municipal Coordinating Director and staff of the Municipality for their support and called on other cooperate bodies to come to their aid.

Mr Christopher Kankam, a participant, said even though he already works with a plastics company, the knowledge acquired was going to serve as another means of earning income.

More so, he said, he would teach other members of the community so that they could also benefit.

Celestine Oduro Nyarko, 18, a student, said the training has given her a new skills to enhance her life.

At the end of the training, participants came out with artefacts such as: slippers, key holders, bracelets and necklaces; all made with beads.

All participants were awarded certificates.

GNA