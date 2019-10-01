news, story, article

By Cynthia Kpebesaane, GNA

Lawra (U/W/R), Oct. 01, GNA – The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has supported three Farmer-Based Organisations (FBOs in the Lawra Municipality ) with equipment to help them develop their capacity and improve upon their living conditions.

Eremon-Tangzu and Tuori-Baapare are the two beneficiary communities received a grinding mill each while another community, Amburi received a tricycle.

The grinding mills are expected to save energy, time and money of the beneficiaries who often commute long distances to neighbouring communities to grind maize, millet and other cereals at high cost.

While the tricycle received by the Amburi people would support locals in conveying farm produce from their farming centres to their homes and market without much hassle.

The Lawra Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr Bomba-Ire Martin Domotiere presented the equipment to the three beneficiary communities on behalf of KOICA to leaders of the FBOs.

He advised members of the communities to work hard with the grinding mills and the tricycle as well as cultivate proper maintenance culture.

“This donation will help improve your lives economically in the Lawra Municipality and must be put to good use,” he said.

