By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, Oct. 12, GNA - Koforidua, capital town of the Eastern region has received a massive face-lift ahead of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s visit to the region.

The face-lift took the form of fixing of street lights, road grading and patching as well as clearing of weeds along the major streets.

President Akufo-Addo is visiting the region from Saturday to Monday and as part of the tour, would hold a number of engagements in Koforidua, Nkawkaw, Atiwa, Akwatia, Wenchi and other towns in the region.

Streetlights that have broken down for several months have all have been fixed as at Friday evening, streetlights from Adweso through the Galloway junction and the Poly junction have all been fixed by close of work on Friday.

The street lights from the Koforidua poly junction through the Kasadjan road and the SSNIT flats have also been fixed as well as the street lights from the Residency junction through the Catholic secretariat and the high court.

Roads such as the residency link leading to the high Court area, the Ministries road and many others that have developed huge potholes for many months have all been parched and graded ahead of the President’s visit.

Residents in Koforidua have made countless appeal for streetlights to be fixed but to no avail.

Some residents the GNA spoke to expressed joy but wondered by they have been fixed at a time the President was visiting.

