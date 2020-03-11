news, story, article

By Afiiwo Kutajera Alfred, GNA



Paga (UE), March 11, GNA - The Kassena/Nankana West District in the Upper East Region, has disbursed a total amount of GH¢ 69,896 to 74 people living with various forms of disability in the district.



The money is the disability component of the District Assembly’s Common Fund and it is meant to help the beneficiaries to start businesses, undergo apprenticeship training or undertake any other economic activity that will make them self-reliant.

At a brief ceremony held in Paga, to disburse the funds to the beneficiaries, the Kassena Nankana West District Chief Executive, Mr Geared Ataogye, urged the beneficiaries to use the monies for its intended purpose, “do not put it in the bank and be going for it in bits, it will finish in no time, use it to do something that will bring you more money.”

He said he would join the monitoring team of the Assembly’s Fund Management Committee to monitor the progress of works of the beneficiaries to ensure that they complied with the guidelines on the usage of the money.

He cautioned the beneficiaries not to use the money for other purposes other than income generating activities and told them, “Anyone who does not invest the money properly will not stand the chance of benefiting again”.

Mr Samuel Bendure Songjei, the district President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, cautioned the beneficiaries against misapplying the funds given them as that will defeat the laudable intentions of the Disability Fund.

Mr Songjei urged them not to disappoint the monitoring committee when it starts its work, but rather work hard to ensure that the desired impact is achieved.

GNA