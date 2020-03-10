news, story, article

By Regina Benneh, GNA



Sunyani, March 10, GNA – The Police has confirmed that 29 passengers including a Police officer lost their lives in the early hours of Monday through a fatal accident on the Kintampo-Tamale highway.



The tragic event occurred at a location near Dawadawa, a farming community in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East Region.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions told the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, saying it occurred at about 0420 hours.

He said the gory accident resulted from a head-on collision of two commercial vehicles, a Yutong Grand Bird bus and a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus, which caught fire for the victims on board the vehicles to burn beyond recognition.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the Grand Bird bus with 12 passengers on board was loaded with green pepper and tomatoes from Bawku in the Upper East Region towards Kumasi, while the Sprinter bus from Kumasi to Tamale had 23 passengers which included the Police Officer.

He explained that the driver of the Grand Bird Bus veered off his lane and consequently collided with the Sprinter bus with registration number AS1801-18.

Chief Inspector Oppong said six out of the 12 passengers on board the Grand Bird survived and were conveyed to the Kintampo North Municipal Government Hospital for treatment, whereas the deceased have also been kept at the Hospital’s morgue for identification and autopsy.

In a related development, Mr. Kofi Amoakohene, the Bono East Regional Minister, has also confirmed that the six survivors who were sent to the Kintampo North Municipal Government Hospital, have been treated and discharged.

A source close to the Hospital said only two out of the 29 who died in the crash have been identified so far and that it would be difficult to identify the rest.

GNA