Tema, Mar 9, GNA - Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, a Tema based company, on Friday sponsored special awards to deserving students during the commemoration of Ghana’s 63rd Independence anniversary.



The hard work of the students were openly acknowledged when Tema hosted the Maiden rotating Greater Accra Regional parade at the Tema Sports Stadium.

The awards went to Master Francis Fantevie, first national fastest human athlete under 15, Miss Donkor Jill Kukua, first runner up in the national reading competition, Mr Diamond Kusime, second national fastest human athlete under-15 girl’s division.

Others were; Tema Community Eight Number One JHS for emerging first runner up in Greater Accra Region(GAR) in Coral music at the Festival of Arts and Culture, while Tema Community Eight Number Two JHS also were awarded for being first runner up for GAR in dance, Twedaase Basic School also received an award for drum appellation.

Chemu SHS received a special award for emerging winners for the 63rd Independence anniversary debate while Miss Sobbin Flaviola Naana Nyenyima, who was the best GAR regional BECE candidate for girls, was also honoured, in addition to Sobbin Flavio Nana Badu and Miss Kumah Precious Dzogbenyuie Akosua, who were Tema metro best BECE candidates for 2019,

Miss Amoaba Ayishetu Cynthia and Master Botchway Bright Doe, received awards for being best in 2019 WASSCE in the Metropolis.

The award winners received certificate of recognition and cash ranging from GH¢1,000.00 to GH¢2,000.00.

Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Exim, Mr. James Rajamani, said that the special awards sponsorship was part of his company’s corporate social responsibility.

He added that education was of great importance to the company hence the sponsorship and encouraged students in the Metropolis to put in their best in their studies.

In attendance were the Greater Accra Regional Minister, The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Greater Accra Regional Education Director, Mr Agyiri Blankson, Member of the Council of State and heads of security services in the Region among other dignitaries.

