By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Nov 1, GNA - Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior, has commended the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) for helping to reduce kidnapping cases in the Country.

“I hear people trying to make kidnapping, a new phenomenon it is not new, Ghana for the past eight years recorded 504 kidnaping cases between 2011 and 2019,” he noted.

He was addressing Regional, Divisional and District Crime Officers at the opening of a two-day annual conference dubbed “Addressing the challenges of contemporary investigations for effective prosecution; the role of investigators”.

Mr Dery said in 2013, there were 77 reported cases, 2014 had 76 whereas 2018 chalked 58 and 2019 scored 47 so far and noted that effective investigations revealed that 21 of the 2019 cases were false, reducing the number to 26.

The Member of Parliament for Nandom giving the breakdown said Accra recorded six, Ashanti-five, Brong Ahafo-four and two in the Western Regions with 10 out of the suspects standing trial and 17 victims rescued.

He said the CID had to be encouraged for the strides made in its improved performance and urged the officers to come-up with a roadmap for criminal investigations.

He said the onus was on government to equip them with the requisite knowledge and skills and modern communication tools to enhance their work.

Government is determined to re-tool the entire Police Service to enhance professionalism and improve service delivery, he said.

He said government was also determined to create a responsive, effective and accountable police service that would work to expectations of all stakeholders.

Be reminded them of their oath to protect and defend the good people of Ghana and all residents in the country and their action should not dampen the spirit of the citizens who see them as their shield against criminals, he advised.

He urged them not to relent on their responsibilities irrespective of the challenges and be ready to tackle new trends of crimes, head-on as there would be refresher courses to help handle them.

Mr Dery said crime investigators played a special role in the criminal justice system so they should conduct proper investigations for justice to prevail rather than letting criminals of the hook at the end of the day.

The Minister said though they may be “demonised” in carrying out their duties, they should not give up as they were serving humanity, adding that government would ensure they were all motivated.

They should up their game in the gathering, processing and analysing data as far as criminal investigations were concerned.

He urged them to be innovative and collaborate with those in academia for support in the course of their duty and share their experiences to enrich their work.

Mr James Oppong Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) said the officers would take stock of their practices, identify gaps and find best practices going forward.

He pledged to address organised and violent crimes depending on quality detectives and their ability to investigate and prosecute criminal cases.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaah Addo-Danquah, the Director General for CID asked them to investigate cases to help save innocent persons.

“As part of our commitment to serve Ghana better, we together with the University Of Cape Coast Department Of Forensics have come up with a crime scene training manual as a guide to investigators.

Mrs Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, the Director of Public Prosecutions advised the officers to network with other security agencies locally and abroad to make their work easier.

She urged them not allow the media to coerce them into giving information that would hinder their investigations.

Chief Superintendents of Police Mr Sampson Agbeko and Mr Reynolds Manteaw, the crime officers of Upper East and Upper West, respectively, were recognised and would be presented with laptop computers for their outstanding performance.

The IGP was also presented with a portrait of himself by Peace Watch Ghana for his commitment so far.

