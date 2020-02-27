news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi/ Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 27, GNA - Kelly For You Foundation (KFYF), a non-governmental organization which believes in service to humanity, has commissioned a borehole at the Signal Training School (STS) of the Ghana Armed Forces at Burma Camp in Accra.

The 40ft borehole project was to enhance water supply and boost training activities at the STS.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Wednesday, Ex-Corporal Osman Kelly, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KFYF, said over the years, water supply at the Training School has been a big issue and as a former member of the institution, he is aware of the challenges, hence the effort to help with the borehole project.

“It is my prayer that this project will go a long way to address the water shortage in this institution and I will urge you all to commit to maintaining this borehole to serve its utmost purpose”, he said.

The CEO said the Foundation would continue to embark on similar and other humanitarian projects with the aim of serving humanities in the community.

Brigadier General Matthew Essien, Director General of the Defense Communication and Information System (DG DCIS), said the project would help meet the requirement for a reliable and quality water supply at the school.

“One of the challenges confronting the School is the provision and continuous flow of water, an essential requirement for human survival and it hampers the creation of conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning purposes.

It is my hope that this borehole will be well maintained to serve its purpose and also ensure its longevity”, he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Abban, the Commanding Officer of STS, commended the foundation for their support to the school.

