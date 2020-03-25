news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Tokor(VR), March 25, GNA - Christians in Ketu South Municipality were on Wednesday, March 25, glued to their radio sets to observe the national fasting and prayer session directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

Worshippers resorted to radio to shun large social gatherings as the virtual prayer session was live on three radio stations in the Municipality, namely; Victory FM, Holy FM and Amenuveve Radio.

The Ghana News Agency visited the Legal Aid Commission, National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), National Health Insurance Scheme and Labour offices at Denu and noticed that some workers were following prayer events on radio and praying along while others busied themselves with work.

Madam Josephine Afeke, a kenkey seller at Denu who spoke to GNA said the call for national fasting and prayer was appropriate and noted that though she could not join the fast because she needed to eat to take her medication, she followed leads on the radio to pray, saying, “Ghana has already won this fight against Coronavirus.”

Mr Elliot Agbenorwu, Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive, commended the people for seeking the face of God against the disease and said they made history because it would be said that “Ghana prayed and the Lord healed the land.”

Bishop Stephen Kwasi Adukpo of World Outreach Gospel Mission at Denu, said it was important that government acknowledged the healing powers of the Almighty, noting, “anything beyond medicine, the Church has to come in and minister the power of God’s healing during times of calamity as this.”

He said he had an encounter with God, which suggested that God was taking charge of Ketu South and prayed that it covered the entire nation.

Some residents in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, also spent some time contributing to prayer sessions led by morning show hosts on local radio stations before going to work.

The city centre was less busy with some shops and businesses closed as at 0900 hours.

GNA