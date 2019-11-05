news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Tokor (VR), Nov. 05, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned Ketu Divisional Police Headquarters at Tokor in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The commissioning on Monday meant Ketu South Municipality would no longer be under Keta Police Division.

The Municipality with the country’s busiest border with three district police headquarters at Aflao, Denu and Agbozume had since been under the Keta command.

This necessitated appeals from the chiefs and people of the area for a divisional status to help the police in crime fighting.

The new building would also house the Municipal Fire Service Headquarters and allied offices to serve as the disaster management department for the Municipality.

The commissioning took place when the President visited Ketu South on the first day of his two-day tour of the Volta Region, his first visit to the Region since the carving out of Oti Region.

President Akufo-Addo assured of his government’s commitment to granting the request of roads and other developmental projects of the chiefs and people of the Municipality.

In the President's team were Mr Amoaku Atta, Minister for Roads, Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Alan Kyremanteng, Minister for Trade and Industry, Pius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Minister for Information and Mr Nyonyo Agboada, Council of State member for Volta Region.

