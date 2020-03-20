news, story, article

By Charles Epiphany Ativor, GNA



Aflao (VR), March 20, GNA - Mr. David Tianho Kwashie Geli, Ketu South New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the December 2020 general elections, has donated 'veronica' buckets and liquid soaps to unions of commercial motorcycle riders to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He said the gesture was to ensure the Constituency did not record and Coronavirus case and urged members of the unions to take precautionary measures seriously.

"We must regularly wash our hands with soap under running water, use alcohol based sanitizers and also keep our surroundings clean," Mr Geli advised.

He asked the commercial motor riders to "play an ambassadorial role" and warned them against the use of 'akpeteshie' as sanitiser.

Mr Emmanuel Agordor, Chairman of the Aflao Zone of the Union commended the Parliamentary Candidate for the gesture.

