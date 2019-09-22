news, story, article

Aflao (V/R), Sept. 22, GNA - A day novelty town hall meeting has been organised by the Keta-Akatsi Roman Catholic Diocesan Peace and Justice Commission (KARCDPJC) for the public at Aflao.

The event was to sensitise participants' on their civic roles and responsibilities, their place in the governance structures as well as how institutions, such as the National Health Insurance Scheme, inure to their benefit and welfare.

It was themed; "Community participation in local governance for rapid and sustainable development", it was attended by 600 people, including chiefs and queens, the Islamic Community, the youth, transport unions, market women and civic society groups.

Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), commending the church for the programme, said this was required for good governance and development.

He described as worrying the "growing apathy to civic calls and duties as well as polarisation of the media along political lines, hampering national unity."

Mr Agbenorwu said government was on course in fulfilling campaign promises such as the ‘One District One Factory’ (1D1F) project, for which a Ceramic Factory at Klikor and Coconut plantation and oil factory at Agbozume were high on target.

He said three toilet facilities at Aflao RC School, Klikor Senior High School and Denu were being constructed under the $1 million One Constituency project.

Mr Agbenorwu said a Police Station project at Amedzikope, CHPs Compounds at Nogokpo and Denu and others, including school blocks inherited from the previous regime have since been completed and new ones initiated at Aveyiborme, Lotakor, Agavedzi and Amedzikope.

He said the inherited E-block community school project at Aflao was not neglected, but has reached the final fourth floor, and Volta Region's biggest office block for the Ghana National Fire Service was being built by the Assembly at Denu.

Mr Agbenorwu urged the public to massively vote in the December 17, 2019 referendum, seeking to amend articles 243(1) & 55(3) of 1992 constitution to pave way for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), and also to allow participation of political parties in the district level elections from 2021.

He said the referendum will be held alongside the district level polls to elect Assembly and Unit Committee Members for the next four years, noting the change would deepen the decentralization process.

In answer to varying questions, he said efforts are being made to reopen the Aflao Circuit and Magistrate Courts closed down on orders of the Chief Justice early this year on grounds of poor facilities.

Reverend Father Paul Agbedor, Saints Peter and Paul RC Parish Priest, urged governing parties to accept public criticisms as a good measure of promoting participatory democracy and fighting corruption.

Mr Joseph Ametordzi, the KARCDPJC Coordinator, said it was bad for the public after voting to go to bed and forget about the campaign promises of governments.

He asked the citizens not to shirk their civic roles, but to remain active in the governance process, even after elections.

Representatives of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ghana Health Service (GHS), National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Electoral Commission (EC) and the Environmental Health Department, addressed the gathering.

