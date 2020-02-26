news, story, article

By Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA



Ho, Feb. 26, GNA - Kekeli Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation has donated a total of 165 physio-therapy equipment worth US$ 50,000 to the Physio-Unit of the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH).

The donation had support from the Rotary International Club, Ho.

The equipment include; 26 zimmer frames, 12 walkers, two rollators, 19 walking sticks, two baby/child buggy, six wheelchairs, two exercise equipment, three stools, and one wedges/mats.

Others are; seven commodes, nine bags of air casts, eight wheeled commodes, three seats/corner seats, five hoist frames, one standing device, two turntables, one parallel bars, one pneumatic, and one special bed.





The rest are; eight boxes of medical consumables, four boxes of hoist slings, nine boxes of incon pads, two mattresses, and two beds.

Ms. Carrie Brown, Director of Kekeli Foundation, said the equipment were part of over 500 physio-therapy items sent by Physio-Net and Rotary International Club, Norwich England to Kekeli Foundation for their Resource and Assessment Centre for Children in the Ho Municipality.

She said it was a long term commitment made by the Organization to have a four year collaboration with Physio-Net for equipment support.

Ms Brown said representatives from Physio-Net Norwich England would be visiting later in the year to train physio therapists and to make sure that all the equipment were working well.

Mr. Kartey Kumoji, President of Rotary International Club, Ho, said sustainability was key, therefore advised the HTH to put the equipment to good use and maintain them.

Dr. Lord Mensah, Medical Director of Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH), commended Kekeli Foundation and Rotary International Club for the gesture and assured that the equipment would be used well.

He called on stakeholders and other non-governmental organizations and clubs to support the Hospital.

GNA