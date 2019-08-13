news, story, article

By Boakye Baafi, GNA



Ejisu (Ash), Aug. 13, GNA - Most Reverend Joseph Osei Bonsu, Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Konongo-Mampong, has called on Christian leaders to keep sacred the spiritual vows they take and faithfully serve the purpose of their calling.

He said people who took spiritual vows in the Catholic Church and other Christian denominations needed to hold on tightly to their vows as hallowed pledges with God, by desisting from in any form of immoral acts.

Delivering a homily after administering the vows on two sisters of the St. Louis Sisters Congregation, at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church at Ejisu, Bishop Osei Bonsu said, spiritual vows were not to be desecrated.

The two sisters are Sister Mary Ancilla Akoto and Sister Joan Dzifa Bosro.

They took the vows of Chastity, Poverty and Obedience in the presence of the Bishop, the Representative of the Superior of the St Louis Sisters Congregation and the members of the Catholic Church.

Bishop Osei Bonsu urged the sisters to abstain from all sexual acts and be careful of men they would be interacting with in the course of their work.

They should be content with what they had in keeping with the vow of poverty and be ready to devote all their life and time to serve the Lord, who called them into the ministry, he said.

They should also accept posting to any part of the world that the church would send them and live in peace and harmony with members of their congregations, while being sensitive to the needs of other people in their communities, he said.

Bishop Osei Bonsu said the taking of the three vows marked the beginning of their call to the sisterhood of the St. Louis Sisters Congregation and advised them to be humble in all their doings as they continue to keep the vows holy.

He called on members of the Church to keep praying for leaders of Christianity in the country and the entire world.

GNA