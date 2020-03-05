news, story, article

By Afiiwo Kutajera Alfred, GNA

Navrongo (UE) March 05, GNA - The Ghana Statistical Service has inaugurated an eight-member census implementation committee of the Kassena/ Nankana Municipal, in Navrongo, Upper East Region.

The Committee is made up of the Municipal Coordinating Director as chairman, the Municipal Planning Officer, Municipal Information Officer, and the Municipal Directors of Education and Health Services.

The others are the Municipal Director of the NCCE, a representative from the traditional council and the Municipal Census Officer as members.

The Committee among other things is mandated to coordinate, supervise and spearhead the population data collection in all communities in the Municipality.

The Kassena/Nankana Municipal Chief Executive, Mr William Adum, who inaugurated the Committee, urged the members to take their responsibility serious to ensure that the Municipality got a true and accurate data of the population.

He said the Assembly relied so much on the population and housing census data for planning its programmes and therefore needed a proper and accurate data in order to avoid shortfalls in its service delivery.

He charged the Committee members to put all their professional and technical knowledge into creating the needed public awareness and to persuade all stakeholders and residents in the Municipality to get involved and get counted in order to produce a very reliable population data base for the Municipality and the country.

He called on traditional rulers and opinion leaders to give the necessary assistance to the Committee to enable it carry out its mandate.

The Upper East Regional Statistician, Mr Felix Gali, said the population and housing census was to ensure that Ghana’s data systems remained current, updated and relevant to policy and decision making.

It would also give updates on socio economic, demographic and housing indicators and provide the bases for reviewing administrative boundaries.

He said the country had so far conducted eleven successful population and housing census, from 1891 to 2011, carried out every 10 years, per the United Nations (UN) standards.

The 2020 population and housing census night is slated for June 28, 2020.

