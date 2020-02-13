news, story, article

By Mohammed​ Balu, GNA



Katinia, (UW), Feb. 13, GNA - The Kassena Community in Tumu in the Sisaala East Municipality have celebrated their annual Nimoro Fao Kuri festival with a call on government to pay attention to constructing roads in the area.

​The Nimoro Fao Kuri (Unity harvest festival) is celebrated by the Kassenas, from Navrongo in the Upper East Region,​ but resident in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region.





​The Paramount Chief of the Banu Traditional Council, Pio Alhaji Sumaila Yakubu said the entire Kassena communities were neglected by the Sissala East Municipal Assembly in terms of road construction and other social amenities.

​He said the lopsided development led to a situation, where linking routes to most of the communities were not reachable especially during rainy season, which was affecting social services from reaching the area.

​The Paramount Chief mentioned that "roads linking Kunchorgu-Wuru, Pina-Tanveli, Pina-Nitalo-Tanla, Kuapun-Kunsola and Tanla-Kunsola communities were not given any attention by the Sissala East Municipal Assembly up to date despite several appeals".

The festival was on the theme: “Enhancing small scale Agriculture towards Agriculture business development”.





​The festival is celebrated annually to give thanks to God for a successful farming season, and also to allow the Kassena people to meet as a community in the Sissala East Municipality to discuss their welfare for continuous unity and development.

​Pio Sumaila Yakubu pleaded with the Municipal Assembly to grant a request by the community for an Area Council for the Banu paramountcy to enhance their activities.

​He appealed to the government to connect Kwapun, Wuru, Tanveli, Nitalo, Tanla, and Kunsola to the national grid to improve their living standards.

​He mentioned other problems facing the community as lack of potable water supply especially in Pina, Pido, Wuru and Kunsola, which the government and Non-Governmental Organizations needed to support.

​Mr Karim Nanyua, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said "plans are far advanced for the assembly to open access roads from Piina-Tanla-Piina-Tanveli to improve conditions.

​He commended the people for the unity exhibited over the years and assured that the assembly would continue to work with the community leaders to bring the needed development to the area.

​The Kassena communities included; Banu,Basisan, Pido, Kunchokor, Pina and Wuru.

The rest are Katinia, Kwapun, Kassanpouri who are mainly farmers in maize, groundnuts, millet among others.

GNA