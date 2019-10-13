news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA - Karpowership Ghana, together with the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Gender, has marked the International Day of the girl child with ten basic and senior high schools from the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.



The company as part of the celebration organized a sensitization programme for 200 students from Sekondi- Takoradi.

The objective of the programme was focused on this year’s theme: “Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow.”

The Corporate Communications Specialist of Karpowership Ghana, Miss Sandra Amarquaye explained that one objective of their CSR projects was to strive to achieve gender equality in line with the UN sustainable goal 5 within their operational areas.

She said “Karpowership is a firm promoter of the Girl Child. We believe in inspiring and empowering young women to dream. When girls are empowered through access to good education and healthcare, it eventually leads to healthier families.”

Students were mentored on various topics, which included identifying career path, basics of savings and overcoming peer pressure.

The Head of Human Resource at Sekondi-Takoradi Metro of the Ghana Education Service, Mr Martin Ackah lauded Karpowership for the partnership.

He said “Empowering the ladies is very important to us. We are very excited to have worked with Karpowership to commemorate international day of the girl child today. I would call upon other institutions to emulate this.”

Representative from the Ministry of Gender Madam Marabel Okine also added that the Ministry was working towards educating young ladies to overcome the various challenges at their age.

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited focuses its corporate social investments on Education, Economic Empowerment and Environmental Sustainability. Some of these projects include bursary scheme for over 100 students in the Tema Manhean Municipality, furnishing an ICT Laboratory, to mention but a few.

The company in August this year, relocated its 470MW Powership to the Sekondi Naval Base in order to utilize the natural gas resources from the western enclave.

