By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Sekondi, Aug. 17, GNA - The power-ship, christened "Karpowership" which was based at the Tema port has berthed safely at the Sekondi Naval Base.

The successful berthing of the ship would enable operators and engineers to begin the process of connecting pipes, wires and cables that would ensure the flow of energy (direct gas supply from the Ghana Gas Company) to generate more electricity for use by homes and industries.

Dr Steve Manteaw, an expert in the oil and gas industry, said the relocation was a laudable idea that may go a long way to reduce energy tariffs in the country and create more jobs for the local economy.

He was of the conviction that the relocation would translate into savings in the fuel consumption of the giant power ship and by prudent management systems save the country lots of revenue.

Dr Manteaw said "I believe that in the next tariff review, we may see some good savings which will translate into reduced electricity tariffs".

Experts say powering the 470 megawatts power giant with gas as against heavy crude oil would ensure economy of scale and safe the country's purse.

Meanwhile, some residents the GNA spoke with expressed their happiness about the relocation especially one that has the potential to reduce electricity tariffs and create some jobs among the populace

