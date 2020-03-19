news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, March 19, GNA - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Kandifo Institute, an economic, governance, and leadership think tank and the Head of State Award Scheme, Ghana, proud deliverer of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

The agreement will allow Kandifo Institute as an Award Centre, a non-exclusive license to use the Name, Logo and Materials of the Head of State Award Scheme, Ghana, and become the proud deliverer of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme for the purpose of operationalizing the Award as an Award Centre.

The MoU, which was signed between Mr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, Executive Director, Kandifo Institute and Mr Peter Akai Anum, the Executive Director of the Head of State Awards Scheme, Ghana, and witnessed by Mr Harry B. Sintim-Aboagye, Chairman of The Duke of Edinburg Awards, Ghana.





The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award for Young People is an award scheme instituted by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms.

Its aim is to equip young people for life and to allow them to create positive change in their communities through gaining valuable life-changing skills.

The main goal of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation is to provide the right conditions in order to ensure that every young person between the ages of 14-24 around the world has the opportunity to take part in the programme.

The basic structure of the Award Programme consists of the four mandatory sections – Service, Adventurous Journey, Skills and Physical Recreation.

The three levels of Award are Bronze (for those over the age of 14 years old), Silver (for those over the age of 15 years old) and Gold (for those over the age of 16 years old).

Mr Boakye-Danquah said the three year renewable license agreement affords Kandifo Institute the opportunity to be a part of the journey of the young people of Ghana between the ages of 14 years old to 24 years old.

“We at Kandifo Institute have the status of an Award Centre Sub-License,” said.

He said the agreement would ensure that the young person had a meaningful and purposeful journey throughout the award, as well as ensure that the Impact of achieving the Award provides a lasting personal legacy.

Mr Boakye-Danquah said it would activate the innovation and creativity of the young person at a young age, by being role models of originality within the young person’s own space to provide a non-competitive approach of development to the service of the Global market.

He intimated that it would bring fulfilment and reward in a fun loving environment to the development of the social fabric of the young person.

Mr Boagye-Danquah said every young person between the ages of 14 years to 24 years could sign onto our website: www.kandifoinstitute.org/HoSAGhana to register.

Mr Anum said the Head of State Award Scheme, Ghana, is a member of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation that engages young people in exciting self-developing programmes worldwide.

He said the award also provides leisure time activities and a rewarding agenda that fills the gap left by formal tuition and equips young people with life skills.

Mr Sintim-Aboagye, who presented the license to Kandifo Institute, also congratulated the Institute for successfully completing requirements of being an Award Centre under the Head of State Awards Scheme in Ghana.

“To be an Award Centre, requires the show of evidence of strong leadership; support for young people; and work or willing to work with all groups of young people.

“Kandifo Institute has proven beyond all reasons that they have the capacity to support the next generation of young people to become world ready. Our nation is indeed inspired by such zeal and zest Kandifo Institute has exhibited.”

Kandifo Institute as a Public Policy Advocacy, Free Market and Youth Leadership focused think tank that seeks to ensure that the value of volunteerism and holistic balance of school and work is inculcated in every young person to enable them to adequately prepare for life.

